|Battery Capacity
|5.8 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|30 km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs
Hero Lectro C1 price starts at ₹ 32,999 .
₹32,999*
25 Kmph
30 Km
|Model Name
|Avon E Scoot
|Avon E Lite
|Velev Motors VEV 01
|Hero Lectro F1
|Hero Lectro C5X
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹32,999
₹39,259
₹28,000
₹32,500
₹38,999
₹38,999
|Battery Capacity
5.8 Ah
20 Ah
12 Ah
24 Ah
5.8 Ah
5.8 Ah
|Range
30 km
65 km
50 km
75-80 Km
25 km
30 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
