Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Lectro C1 STD

1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
35,258*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero Lectro C1 Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range30 km
View all C1 specs and features

C1 STD Latest Updates

C1 falls under Electric Cycles category and has 1 variant. The price of C1 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 35,258. It offers many features like Charging at Home

  • Range: 30 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
    • ...Read More

    Hero Lectro C1 STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 35,258*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    30 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    32,999
    RTO
    1,319
    Insurance
    940
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,258
    EMI@758/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Hero Lectro C1 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Range
    30 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Water Proof Rating
    IP67
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317 cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy
    Display
    LED Display
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3-4 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Hero Lectro C1 STD EMI
    EMI682 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    31,732
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    31,732
    Interest Amount
    9,191
    Payable Amount
    40,923

    Hero Lectro C1 Alternatives

    Avon E Scoot

    Avon E Scoot STD

    39,259
    Check Latest Offers
    C1 vs E Scoot
    Avon E Lite

    Avon E Lite STD

    28,000
    Check Latest Offers
    C1 vs E Lite
    Velev Motors VEV 01

    Velev Motors VEV 01 STD

    32,500
    Check Latest Offers
    C1 vs VEV 01
    Hero Lectro C5X

    Hero Lectro C5X STD

    38,999
    Check Latest Offers
    C1 vs C5X
    Hero Lectro F1

    Hero Lectro F1 STD

    38,999
    Check Latest Offers
    C1 vs F1

    Popular Electric Cycles Bikes

    Hero Lectro F3i

    Hero Lectro F3i

    42,999
    Check Latest Offers
    F3i Price in Delhi
    Hero Lectro F6i

    Hero Lectro F6i

    57,999
    Check Latest Offers
    F6i Price in Delhi
    Hero Lectro WINN-X

    Hero Lectro WINN-X

    49,999
    Check Latest Offers
    WINN-X Price in Delhi
    Hero Lectro F2I

    Hero Lectro F2I

    39,999
    Check Latest Offers
    F2I Price in Delhi
    Hero Lectro H3

    Hero Lectro H3

    24,499
    Check Latest Offers
    H3 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Electric Cycles Bikes

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular Hero Lectro Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Hero Lectro Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      5.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Mavrick 440

      Hero Mavrick 440

      1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Ampere Zeal EX

      Ampere Zeal EX

      96,690 Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      69,990 - 74,990
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      75,141 - 76,486
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero Xoom 125R

      Hero Xoom 125R

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero Xoom 160

      Hero Xoom 160

      1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details