Hero Lectro C1 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 37,240. Visit your nearest Hero Lectro C1 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 37,240. Visit your nearest Hero Lectro C1 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Hero Lectro C1 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C1 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Mumbai, Avon E Lite which starts at Rs. 28,000 in Mumbai and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C1 STD ₹ 37,240