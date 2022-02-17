Saved Articles

Hero Lectro C5X STD

41,669*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Lectro C5X Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range30 km
C5X STD Latest Updates

C5X falls under Electric Cycles category and has 1 variant. The price of C5X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 41,669. It offers many features like Charging at Home

  • Range: 30 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
    Hero Lectro C5X STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 41,669*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    30 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    38,999
    RTO
    1,559
    Insurance
    1,111
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    41,669
    EMI@896/mo
    Hero Lectro C5X STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    30 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Max Power
    250 W
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Water Proof Rating
    IP67
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317 cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy
    Display
    LED Display
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3-4 Hrs
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Hero Lectro C5X STD EMI
    EMI806 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    37,502
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    37,502
    Interest Amount
    10,862
    Payable Amount
    48,364

