In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours