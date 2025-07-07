PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
MOTOVOLT Kivo

Launched in Dec 2020
29,999 - 40,659**Ex-showroom price
Kivo Key Specs

View all Kivo Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT Kivo Latest Updates

MOTOVOLT Kivo Variants

MOTOVOLT Kivo price starts at ₹ 29,999 and goes up to ₹ 40,659 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Kivo comes in 6 variants. MOTOVOLT Kivo's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range.
6 Variants Available
Kivo Standard Normal Range
₹29,999*
25 kmph
45 km
Kivo Standard Mid Range
₹33,700*
25 kmph
75 km
Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range
₹34,754*
25 kmph
45 km
Kivo Standard Long Range
₹36,478*
25 kmph
105 km
Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range
₹37,380*
25 kmph
75 km
Kivo Smart Plus Long Range
₹40,659*
25 kmph
105 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
MOTOVOLT Kivo Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.21-0.57 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range45-105 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
    MOTOVOLT Kivo FAQs

    The top variant of MOTOVOLT Kivo is the Smart Plus Long Range.
    The MOTOVOLT Kivo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.57 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The MOTOVOLT Kivo offers 6 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range is priced at Rs. 40,659 (ex-showroom).
    The MOTOVOLT Kivo is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.57 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.
    The MOTOVOLT Kivo has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

