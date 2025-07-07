MOTOVOLT Kivo price starts at ₹ 29,999 and goes up to ₹ 40,659 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Kivo comes in 6 variants. MOTOVOLT Kivo's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range.
Category Average: 25.0 kmph
Kivo: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 47.5 km
Kivo: 75.0 km
Category Average: 4.27 hrs
Kivo: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.49 kwh
Kivo: 0.21 - 0.57 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|0.21-0.57 kWh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|45-105 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Kivo
MOTOVOLT Kivo
₹29,999*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹32,500*
₹37,500*
₹39,880*
₹41,999*
Kerb Weight
23 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
22.38 kg
Kerb Weight
34 kg
Kerb Weight
39 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
