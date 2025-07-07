Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Kivo? The top variant of MOTOVOLT Kivo is the Smart Plus Long Range.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Kivo? The MOTOVOLT Kivo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.57 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Kivo have, and what is the price range? The MOTOVOLT Kivo offers 6 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range is priced at Rs. 40,659 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Kivo? The MOTOVOLT Kivo is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.57 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.