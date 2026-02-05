hamburger icon
KivoPriceRangeColoursImages
MOTOVOLT Kivo Left View
1/5
MOTOVOLT Kivo Pandle View
2/5
MOTOVOLT Kivo Rear Tyre View
3/5
MOTOVOLT Kivo Seat View
4/5
MOTOVOLT Kivo Front Tyre View
5/5

MOTOVOLT Kivo Specifications

MOTOVOLT Kivo starting price is Rs. 29,999 in India. MOTOVOLT Kivo is available in 6 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29,999 - 40,659*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

MOTOVOLT Kivo Specs

MOTOVOLT Kivo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Kivo starts at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, MOTOVOLT Kivo sits in the Cycles segment in the Indian market.

MOTOVOLT Kivo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Smart Plus Long Range
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Height
1010 mm
Kerb Weight
23 kg
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.10-26, Rear :- 2.10-26
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
105 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Spring operated

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Location Tracking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.57 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

MOTOVOLT Kivo Alternatives

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
T-Rex-Air Specs
EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

34,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Legend 07 Specs
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3 Specs
MOTOVOLT Hum

MOTOVOLT Hum

33,249 - 46,434Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hum Specs
Hero Lectro H5

Hero Lectro H5

28,999 - 31,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
H5 Specs
Felidae Electric Maven

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maven Specs

News

View all
  News

MOTOVOLT Kivo Variants & Price List

MOTOVOLT Kivo price starts at ₹ 29,999 and goes up to ₹ 40,659 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Kivo comes in 6 variants. MOTOVOLT Kivo's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range

29,999*
25 Kmph
45 Km
33,700*
25 Kmph
75 Km
34,754*
25 Kmph
45 Km
36,478*
25 Kmph
105 Km
37,380*
25 Kmph
75 Km
40,659*
25 Kmph
105 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

  • Popular
View all  MOTOVOLT Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details