In India, there are 4 MOTOVOLT Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MOTOVOLT Urbn, MOTOVOLT M7, MOTOVOLT Kivo, MOTOVOLT Hum, MOTOVOLT Urbn. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 29,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best MOTOVOLT Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|MOTOVOLT Urbn
|₹ 46,499 - 52,099
|MOTOVOLT M7
|₹ 74,999 - 99,900
|MOTOVOLT Kivo
|₹ 29,999 - 40,659
|MOTOVOLT Hum
|₹ 33,249 - 46,434
