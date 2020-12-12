Best MOTOVOLT Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price MOTOVOLT Urbn ₹ 46,499 - 52,099 MOTOVOLT M7 ₹ 74,999 - 99,900 MOTOVOLT Kivo ₹ 29,999 - 40,659 MOTOVOLT Hum ₹ 33,249 - 46,434 MOTOVOLT Urbn ₹ 46,499 - 52,099

In India, there are 4 MOTOVOLT Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MOTOVOLT Urbn, MOTOVOLT M7, MOTOVOLT Kivo, MOTOVOLT Hum, MOTOVOLT Urbn. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 29,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.