Best MOTOVOLT Bikes

In India, there are 4 MOTOVOLT Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MOTOVOLT Urbn, MOTOVOLT M7, MOTOVOLT Kivo, MOTOVOLT Hum, MOTOVOLT Urbn. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 29,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best MOTOVOLT Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
MOTOVOLT Urbn ₹ 46,499 - 52,099
MOTOVOLT M7 ₹ 74,999 - 99,900
MOTOVOLT Kivo ₹ 29,999 - 40,659
MOTOVOLT Hum ₹ 33,249 - 46,434
Popular Filters

4 New MOTOVOLT Bikes found

MOTOVOLT Urbn Right View
MOTOVOLT Urbn

₹46,499 - 52,099
Battery Capacity
0.72 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
105 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
MOTOVOLT M7 Right View
MOTOVOLT M7

₹74,999 - 99,900
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
166 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
MOTOVOLT Kivo Left View
MOTOVOLT Kivo

₹29,999 - 40,659
Battery Capacity
0.57 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
105 km
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
MOTOVOLT Hum Left View
MOTOVOLT Hum

₹33,249 - 46,434
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
105 km
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
