|Variants
|On-Road Price
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Normal Range
|₹ 32,940
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Mid Range
|₹ 36,710
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range
|₹ 37,780
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Long Range
|₹ 39,530
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range
|₹ 40,450
|MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Long Range
|₹ 43,780
Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026
Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026