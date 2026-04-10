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MOTOVOLT Kivo On Road Price in Mumbai

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29,999 - 40,659*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kivo Price in

MOTOVOLT Kivo on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 32,940. The on road price for MOTOVOLT Kivo top variant goes up to Rs. 43,780 in Mumbai. The lowest price model is MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Normal Range and the most priced model is MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Long Range. Visit your nearest MOTOVOLT Kivo dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Kivo on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kivo is mainly compared to EMotorad Legend 07 price in Mumbai (Rs. 34,999), EMotorad T-Rex-Air price in Mumbai (Rs. 34,999) and EMotorad X3 price in Mumbai (Rs. 32,999).
Variants On-Road Price
MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Normal Range ₹ 32,940
MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Mid Range ₹ 36,710
MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range ₹ 37,780
MOTOVOLT Kivo Standard Long Range ₹ 39,530
MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range ₹ 40,450
MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Long Range ₹ 43,780

MOTOVOLT Kivo Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Kivo Standard Normal Range

₹ 32,935*On-Road Price
0.21 KWh
25 Kmph
45 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,999
Insurance
2,936
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
32,935
EMI@708/mo
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Kivo Standard Mid Range

₹ 36,712*On-Road Price
0.43 KWh
25 Kmph
75 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
33,700
Insurance
3,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
36,712
EMI@789/mo
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Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range

₹ 37,783*On-Road Price
0.21 KWh
25 Kmph
45 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
34,754
Insurance
3,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
37,783
EMI@812/mo
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Kivo Standard Long Range

₹ 39,535*On-Road Price
0.57 KWh
25 Kmph
105 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
36,478
Insurance
3,057
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
39,535
EMI@850/mo
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Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range

₹ 40,452*On-Road Price
0.43 KWh
25 Kmph
75 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
37,380
Insurance
3,072
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
40,452
EMI@869/mo
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Kivo Smart Plus Long Range

₹ 43,784*On-Road Price
0.57 KWh
25 Kmph
105 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
40,659
Insurance
3,125
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
43,784
EMI@941/mo
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MOTOVOLT Kivo Alternatives

EMotorad Legend 07

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