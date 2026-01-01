hamburger icon
MOTOVOLT Kivo Left View
MOTOVOLT Kivo Pandle View
MOTOVOLT Kivo Rear Tyre View
MOTOVOLT Kivo Seat View
MOTOVOLT Kivo Front Tyre View
MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range

37,783*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Prices

The Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range, is priced at ₹37,783 (ex-showroom).

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Range

The Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Colours

The Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Battery & Range

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range include the EMotorad Legend 07 priced ₹35 Thousands and the EMotorad T-Rex-Air priced between ₹35 Thousands - 35 Thousands.

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Specs & Features

The Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range has Mobile Application, Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.

MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Price

Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range

₹ 37,783*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,754
Insurance
3,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
37,783
EMI@812/mo
MOTOVOLT Kivo Smart Plus Normal Range Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Height
1010 mm
Kerb Weight
23 kg
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.10-26, Rear :- 2.10-26
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
45 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Spring operated

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Location Tracking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.21 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EMI731 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
34,004
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
34,004
Interest Amount
9,849
Payable Amount
43,853

MOTOVOLT Kivo other Variants

Kivo Standard Normal Range

₹ 32,935*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,999
Insurance
2,936
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,935
EMI@708/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kivo Standard Mid Range

₹ 36,712*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,700
Insurance
3,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,712
EMI@789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kivo Standard Long Range

₹ 39,535*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,478
Insurance
3,057
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,535
EMI@850/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range

₹ 40,452*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,380
Insurance
3,072
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,452
EMI@869/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kivo Smart Plus Long Range

₹ 43,784*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,659
Insurance
3,125
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,784
EMI@941/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MOTOVOLT Kivo Alternatives

EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

34,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsLegend 07
EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsT-Rex-Air
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsX3
MOTOVOLT Hum

MOTOVOLT Hum

33,249 - 46,434Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsHum
Hero Lectro H5

Hero Lectro H5

28,999 - 31,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsH5
Felidae Electric Maven

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KivovsMaven

