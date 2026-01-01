The Kivo Standard Mid Range, is priced at ₹36,712 (ex-showroom).
The Kivo Standard Mid Range offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kivo Standard Mid Range is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kivo Standard Mid Range include the EMotorad T-Rex-Air priced between ₹35 Thousands - 35 Thousands and the EMotorad Legend 07 priced ₹35 Thousands.
The Kivo Standard Mid Range has Display.