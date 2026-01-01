The Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range, is priced at ₹40,452 (ex-showroom).
The Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range include the EMotorad Legend 07 priced ₹35 Thousands and the EMotorad T-Rex-Air priced between ₹35 Thousands - 35 Thousands.
The Kivo Smart Plus Mid Range has Mobile Application, Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.