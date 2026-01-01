The Hum Standard Normal Range, is priced at ₹36,254 (ex-showroom).
The Hum Standard Normal Range offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hum Standard Normal Range is available in 4 colour options: Black, Blue, Orange, Silver.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hum Standard Normal Range include the Hero Lectro C5X priced ₹42 Thousands and the MOTOVOLT Kivo priced between ₹30 Thousands - 40.66 Thousands.
The Hum Standard Normal Range has Riding Modes, Charging at Home and Display.