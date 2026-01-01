hamburger icon
MOTOVOLT Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge

49,653*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Prices

The Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge, is priced at ₹49,653 (ex-showroom).

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Range

The Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Colours

The Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge is available in 4 colour options: Black, Blue, Orange, Silver.

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Battery & Range

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge include the Hero Lectro C5X priced ₹42 Thousands and the MOTOVOLT Kivo priced between ₹30 Thousands - 40.66 Thousands.

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Specs & Features

The Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Bluetooth Connectivity and Display.

MOTOVOLT Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Price

Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge

₹ 49,653*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,434
Insurance
3,219
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,653
EMI@1,067/mo
MOTOVOLT Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Height
1010 mm
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.10-26, Rear :- 2.10-26
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
105 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Spring operated
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic coil spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Location Tracking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
MOTOVOLT Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge EMI
EMI960 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
44,687
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
44,687
Interest Amount
12,943
Payable Amount
57,630

