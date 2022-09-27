hamburger icon
MOTOVOLT Urbn Right View
MOTOVOLT Urbn Front Tyre View
MOTOVOLT Urbn Pandle View
MOTOVOLT Urbn Rear Tyre View
MOTOVOLT Urbn Seat View
MOTOVOLT Urbn Specifications

MOTOVOLT Urbn starting price is Rs. 46,499 in India. MOTOVOLT Urbn is available in 2 variant
46,499 - 52,099
MOTOVOLT Urbn Specs

MOTOVOLT Urbn comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Urbn starts at Rs. 46,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, MOTOVOLT Urbn sits in the Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.

MOTOVOLT Urbn Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1700 mm
Kerb Weight
40 kg
Height
1010 mm
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-20, Rear :-3.00-20
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
105 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Spring operated
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic coil spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Location Tracking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.72 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

MOTOVOLT Urbn Related News

MOTOVOLT Urbn Variants & Price List

MOTOVOLT Urbn price starts at ₹ 46,499 and goes up to ₹ 52,099 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Urbn comes in 2 variants. MOTOVOLT Urbn's top variant is Smart Plus

46,499*
25 Kmph
105 Km
52,099*
25 Kmph
105 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

