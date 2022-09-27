Motovolt URBN is an electric bike that requires no license to ride

Motovolt URBN is priced at ₹ 49,999 and the company is already accepting bookings for ₹ 999.

Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd has announced its new URBN e-bike for the Indian market. It is an electric cycle that requires the user to not have a license to ride nor does the e-bike requires any registration. Motovolt URBN is priced at ₹49,999 and the company is already accepting bookings at ₹999. The URBN e-bike is also available at 100+ physical retail points and it is being offered in f our colours, yellow, blue, red and orange.

Motovolt URBN is powered by a removable BIS-approved battery so the battery can be charged indoors while the e-bike can be parked outside the house, in the parking or on the ground floor of the society.

URBN also comes with peddle assist sensor and there are multiple riding modes to support peddling or automatic ride preferences. Moreover, there is an ignition key switch and a handle lock for the safety of the e-bike.

The URBN e-bike measures 1,700 mm in length, 645 mm in width and 1,010 mm in height. It weighs 40 kgs but has a rated capacity of 120 kgs. The max speed that URBN can hit is 25 kmph and can hit this speed in less than 10 seconds.

The battery is of lithium-ion type and it can be fully charged in 4 hours. The riding range is up to 120 km and the motor is rated for a voltage of 36v. The motor is of BLDC type that drives 20-inch wheels. The motor is rated for torque output of 35 Nm to 40 Nm.

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. Suspension duties are done by spring-operated units in the front and hydraulic coil springs at the rear. The seat on the URBN e-bike is of a flip type that can lock also.

