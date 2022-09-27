HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Motovolt Urbn Is An Electric Bike That Requires No License To Ride

Motovolt URBN is an electric bike that requires no license to ride

Motovolt URBN is priced at 49,999 and the company is already accepting bookings for 999.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 18:47 PM
URBN e-bike gets a BLDC electric motor that is rated for 35 to 40 Nm. 
URBN e-bike gets a BLDC electric motor that is rated for 35 to 40 Nm. 
URBN e-bike gets a BLDC electric motor that is rated for 35 to 40 Nm. 
URBN e-bike gets a BLDC electric motor that is rated for 35 to 40 Nm. 

Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd has announced its new URBN e-bike for the Indian market. It is an electric cycle that requires the user to not have a license to ride nor does the e-bike requires any registration. Motovolt URBN is priced at 49,999 and the company is already accepting bookings at 999. The URBN e-bike is also available at 100+ physical retail points and it is being offered in f our colours, yellow, blue, red and orange.

Motovolt URBN is powered by a removable BIS-approved battery so the battery can be charged indoors while the e-bike can be parked outside the house, in the parking or on the ground floor of the society. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: This electric cycle has a 510-km range; can climb Everest, if you dare)

URBN also comes with peddle assist sensor and there are multiple riding modes to support peddling or automatic ride preferences. Moreover, there is an ignition key switch and a handle lock for the safety of the e-bike. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The URBN e-bike measures 1,700 mm in length, 645 mm in width and 1,010 mm in height. It weighs 40 kgs but has a rated capacity of 120 kgs. The max speed that URBN can hit is 25 kmph and can hit this speed in less than 10 seconds. 

The battery is of lithium-ion type and it can be fully charged in 4 hours. The riding range is up to 120 km and the motor is rated for a voltage of 36v. The motor is of BLDC type that drives 20-inch wheels. The motor is rated for torque output of 35 Nm to 40 Nm. 

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. Suspension duties are done by spring-operated units in the front and hydraulic coil springs at the rear. The seat on the URBN e-bike is of a flip type that can lock also. 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 18:46 PM IST
TAGS: Motovolt URBN ebike electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Motovolt URBN is an electric bike that requires no license to ride
Motovolt URBN is an electric bike that requires no license to ride
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched at ₹1.29 lakh
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched at 1.29 lakh
Tata Tiago EV's exterior design teased ahead of launch
Tata Tiago EV's exterior design teased ahead of launch
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city