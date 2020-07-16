HT Auto
Gemopai Miso Specifications

Gemopai Miso starting price is Rs. 44,000 in India. Gemopai Miso is available in 1 variant and
44,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Gemopai Miso Specs

Gemopai Miso comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Miso starts at Rs. 44,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Gemopai Miso sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Gemopai Miso Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
45 kg
Height
1060 mm
Load Capacity
120 kg
Length
1500 mm
Width
620 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Motor Power
250 W
Range
60-75 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Gemopai Miso Variants & Price List

Gemopai Miso price starts at ₹ 44,000 and goes upto ₹ 44,000 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Miso comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Miso top variant price is ₹ 44,000.

STD
44,000*
250 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

