PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/11

EVOLET Derby

₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Evolet Derby Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Derby SpecsView specs icon

Evolet Derby Variants

Evolet Derby price starts at ₹ 78,999 .
1 Variant Available
Derby Classic
₹78,999*
25 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Evolet Derby Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Trevel, a premium EV ride-hailing platform in India, prioritizes reliability and consistent service over luxury, addressing common issues like cancellations and no-shows with a zero-cancellation policy and salaried drivers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi lead in electric bus deployment, enhancing eco-friendly public transport through government initiatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Mar 2026
The government extends electric two-wheeler subsidies until July 2026 and rickshaw subsidies until March 2028 to promote electric vehicles.Read Full Story

Evolet Derby Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Derby.
Evolet Derby
TVS Orbiter
VS
Evolet DerbySelect model
TVS OrbiterSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Mirror View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Evolet Derby comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Evolet Derby
Evolet Derby image
Rs. 78,999Onwards--Scooters76 kgDiscDiscAlloy80-100 km3-4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-DerbyVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWDerbyVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWDerbyVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWDerbyVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWDerbyVSQC1

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Evolet Derby
Hero Xoom
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Evolet DerbySelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero XoomSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Evolet Derby Images

Evolet Derby Image 1
Evolet Derby Image 2
Evolet Derby Image 3
Evolet Derby Image 4
Evolet Derby Image 5
Evolet Derby Image 6

Evolet Derby Colours

Evolet Derby is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black

Evolet Derby Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
DerbyvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
DerbyvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
DerbyvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
DerbyvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
DerbyvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
DerbyvsMagnus Grand

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Evolet Derby Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range80-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Derby specs and features

Popular Evolet Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Evolet Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features