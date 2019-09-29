The Derby Classic, is priced at ₹82,746 (ex-showroom).
The Derby Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Derby Classic is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Derby Classic include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Derby Classic has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.