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Evolet Derby Front Right View
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Evolet Derby Classic

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82,746*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Derby Classic

Derby Classic Prices

The Derby Classic, is priced at ₹82,746 (ex-showroom).

Derby Classic Range

The Derby Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Derby Classic Colours

The Derby Classic is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.

Derby Classic Battery & Range

Derby Classic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Derby Classic include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Derby Classic Specs & Features

The Derby Classic has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

Evolet Derby Classic Price

Derby Classic

₹ 82,746*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
78,999
Insurance
3,747
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,746
EMI@1,779/mo
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Evolet Derby Classic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1930 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
E-ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Evolet Derby Classic EMI
EMI1,601 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
74,471
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
74,471
Interest Amount
21,569
Payable Amount
96,040

Evolet Derby Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
DerbyvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
DerbyvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
DerbyvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
DerbyvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
DerbyvsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
DerbyvsReo

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