In 2026 Evolet Derby or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Derby vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Derby
|O3
|Brand
|Evolet
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-