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White Carbon Motors O3 Front Left View
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White Carbon Motors O3 Front View
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White Carbon Motors O3 Left View
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White Carbon Motors O3 Rear View
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White Carbon Motors O3 Right View
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White Carbon Motors O3 Back Mirror View
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White Carbon Motors O3 STD

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60,847*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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O3 STD

O3 STD Prices

The O3 STD, is listed at ₹60,847 (ex-showroom).

O3 STD Mileage

All variants of the O3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

O3 STD Colours

The O3 STD is available in 4 colour options: Red, Yellow, Blue, White.

O3 STD Engine and Transmission

O3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the O3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

O3 STD Specs & Features

The O3 STD has Riding Modes, Charging Point, Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.

White Carbon Motors O3 STD Price

O3 STD

₹ 60,847*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
55,900
RTO
3,354
Insurance
1,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,847
EMI@1,308/mo
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White Carbon Motors O3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Load Capacity
120 kg
Length
1740 mm
Kerb Weight
43 kg
Height
1040 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Wheels Type
Alloy

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
57
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Range
70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph

Chassis and Suspension

Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Dual Coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
White Carbon Motors O3 STD EMI
EMI1,177 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
54,762
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
54,762
Interest Amount
15,861
Payable Amount
70,623

White Carbon Motors O3 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
O3vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
O3vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
O3vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
O3vsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
O3vsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
O3vsS1 Z

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