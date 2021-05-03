The O3 STD, is listed at ₹60,847 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the O3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The O3 STD is available in 4 colour options: Red, Yellow, Blue, White.
In the O3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The O3 STD has Riding Modes, Charging Point, Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.