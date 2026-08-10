Evolet Polo Variants Evolet Polo price starts at ₹ 44,499 and goes up to ₹ 54,499 (Ex-showroom). Evolet Polo comes in 2 variants. Evolet Polo's top variant is Classic.

2 Variant s Available

Polo EZ ₹44,499* 25 kmph 60 km Polo Classic ₹54,499* 25 kmph 60 km