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DISCONTINUED

EVOLET Polo

₹44,499 - 54,499*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Evolet Polo is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

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Evolet Polo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Polo SpecsView specs icon

Evolet Polo Variants

Evolet Polo price starts at ₹ 44,499 and goes up to ₹ 54,499 (Ex-showroom). Evolet Polo comes in 2 variants. Evolet Polo's top variant is Classic.
2 Variants Available
Polo EZ
₹44,499*
25 kmph
60 km
Polo Classic
₹54,499*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Evolet Polo Visual Comparison

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Evolet Polo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Evolet Polo
Evolet Polo image
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Evolet Polo Images

Evolet Polo Image 1
Evolet Polo Image 2
Evolet Polo Image 3
Evolet Polo Image 4
Evolet Polo Image 5

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Evolet Polo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range80-100 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Polo specs and features

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