In 2024 Ampere Reo or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.