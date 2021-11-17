HT Auto
Evolet Dhanno

EVOLET Dhanno

Launch Date: 17 Nov 2021
76,999*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Evolet Dhanno Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range80-100 km
Charging time3-4 Hours
Evolet Dhanno Variants

Evolet Dhanno price starts at ₹ 76,999 .

1 Variant Available
₹76,999*
Max Power
250 W
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Evolet Dhanno Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooter
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Charging Point3-4 Hours
HeadlightHalogen
Range80-100 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Evolet Dhanno comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Evolet Dhanno
Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa LiteGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerMerico Electric Merico Evanka
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹76,999
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹63,990
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹62,505
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.25 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
60 V
Range
80-100 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
60 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
60-80 Km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Evolet Dhanno FAQs

    Evolet Dhanno comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Evolet Dhanno is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-100 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Evolet Dhanno offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 76,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Evolet Dhanno is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-100 km on a single charge.
    The Evolet Dhanno has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

