Which is the top variant of Evolet Dhanno? Evolet Dhanno comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Evolet Dhanno? The Evolet Dhanno is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-100 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Evolet Dhanno have, and what is the price range? The Evolet Dhanno offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 76,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Evolet Dhanno? The Evolet Dhanno is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-100 km on a single charge.