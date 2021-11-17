|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|80-100 km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hours
Evolet Dhanno price starts at ₹ 76,999 .
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Model Name
Evolet Dhanno
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa Lite
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Merico Electric Merico Evanka
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹76,999
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹63,990
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹62,505
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.25 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
60 V
|Range
80-100 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
60 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
60-80 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
