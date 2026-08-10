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CRAYON MOTORS Zeez

₹51,760 - 64,075*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
1
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Crayon Motors Zeez Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    50 - 60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Zeez SpecsView specs icon

Crayon Motors Zeez Variants

Crayon Motors Zeez price starts at ₹ 51,760 and goes up to ₹ 64,075 (Ex-showroom). Crayon Motors Zeez comes in 2 variants. Crayon Motors Zeez's top variant is Lithium-ion.
2 Variants Available
Zeez VRLA
₹51,760*
25 kmph
Zeez Lithium-ion
₹64,075*
25 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Crayon Motors Zeez Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Modern engines are sensitive to fuel quality. Regular use of fuel additives prevents injector deposits, enhancing performance and efficiency.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
India allocates ₹503.86 crore for 4,874 public EV chargers to enhance charging infrastructure and boost electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story

Crayon Motors Zeez Visual Comparison

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Crayon Motors Zeez comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Crayon Motors Zeez
Crayon Motors Zeez image
Rs. 51,760Onwards
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Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
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Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
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Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WZeezVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
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-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WZeezVSLite

Crayon Motors Zeez Images

Crayon Motors Zeez Image 1
Crayon Motors Zeez Image 2
Crayon Motors Zeez Image 3
Crayon Motors Zeez Image 4
Crayon Motors Zeez Image 5
Crayon Motors Zeez Image 6

Crayon Motors Zeez Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
ZeezvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
ZeezvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ZeezvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
ZeezvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ZeezvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
ZeezvsS1 Z

Crayon Motors Zeez User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
4Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Perfect Highway Cruiser with Beastly Looks
This vehicle has a rich and youthful stylish look. Its performance is excellent, and the speed is impressive. Overall, it?s a very nice vehicle from Crayon Motors.
By: GOWTHAM S (Jan 2, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Crayon Motors Zeez Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range50-60 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Zeez specs and features

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