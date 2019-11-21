In India, there are 2 Crayon Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Crayon Motors Envy, Crayon Motors Zeez, Crayon Motors Envy, Crayon Motors Zeez. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 51,760.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Crayon Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Crayon Motors Envy
|₹ 58,307 - 71,575
|Crayon Motors Zeez
|₹ 51,760 - 64,075
|Crayon Motors Envy
|₹ 58,307 - 71,575
|Crayon Motors Zeez
|₹ 51,760 - 64,075