Best Crayon Motors Bikes

In India, there are 2 Crayon Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Crayon Motors Envy, Crayon Motors Zeez, Crayon Motors Envy, Crayon Motors Zeez. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,760. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Crayon Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Crayon Motors Envy ₹ 58,307 - 71,575
Crayon Motors Zeez ₹ 51,760 - 64,075
Crayon Motors Envy ₹ 58,307 - 71,575
Crayon Motors Zeez ₹ 51,760 - 64,075

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2 New Crayon Motors Bikes found

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Crayon Motors Envy Front Left View
1/4

Crayon Motors Envy

₹58,307 - 71,575
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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Crayon Motors Zeez Right View
1/6

Crayon Motors Zeez

4.0
1
₹51,760 - 64,075
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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