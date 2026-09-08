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CRAYON MOTORS Envy

₹58,307 - 71,575*
*Ex-showroom price
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Crayon Motors Envy Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    55 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 - 1.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Envy SpecsView specs icon

Crayon Motors Envy Variants

Crayon Motors Envy price starts at ₹ 58,307 and goes up to ₹ 71,575 (Ex-showroom). Crayon Motors Envy comes in 2 variants. Crayon Motors Envy's top variant is Lithium-ion.
2 Variants Available
Envy VRLA
₹58,307*
25 kmph
55 km
Envy Lithium-ion
₹71,575*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Crayon Motors Envy Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
India's auto industry sees record August sales, with alternative fuel vehicles surpassing petrol cars, reflecting eco-conscious consumer trends.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
MoRTH proposes phased cybersecurity regulations for Indian vehicles, aligning with global standards to enhance safety and data integrity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
India advances ethanol blending by introducing E85 and E100 fuels, aiming for reduced fossil fuel dependency.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Soaring crude oil prices lead EV companies like VinFast and Ola Electric to offer discounts, boosting electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Crayon Motors Envy Visual Comparison

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Honda QC1
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Crayon Motors Envy comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Crayon Motors Envy
Crayon Motors Envy image
Rs. 58,307Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy75-80 km-250 W
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWEnvyVSQC1
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWEnvyVSMagnus Grand
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WEnvyVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WEnvyVSReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.6101
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-EnvyVSMagnus Neo
Hero Electric OptimaHero Electric Optima imageRs. 83,300Onwards
51
-Scooters102 kgDrumDrumAlloy135 km6 Hours 50 Minutes1.2 kWEnvyVSOptima

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Crayon Motors Envy Images

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Crayon Motors Envy Alternatives

Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
EnvyvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
EnvyvsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
EnvyvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
EnvyvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
EnvyvsMagnus Neo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

79,999 - 99,999
EnvyvsS1 Z

News

Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
21 Mar 2022
BMW i5 LWB launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km
BMW i5 LWB launched at 79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km
7 Sept 2026
Simple Energy’s new family scooter brings a different approach to everyday electric mobility.
Simple Wave first ride review: The family scooter I wanted to like more
7 Sept 2026
VinFast to soon enter E2W market in India; Begins hunt for dealer partners
VinFast to soon enter E2W market in India; Begins hunt for dealer partners
7 Sept 2026
Brendon Sissing (L), Shubman Gill (C) and Santosh Iyer (R) with Mercedes-AMG Concept GTXX
Mercedes-Benz’s Brendon Sissing on the Studio, Network Expansion and Future Plans
5 Sept 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched In India At 2.29 Lakh
4 Sept 2026
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  News

Crayon Motors Envy Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56-1.8 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range55-80 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Envy specs and features

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