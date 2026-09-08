Crayon Motors Envy Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range55 - 80 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 - 1.8 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Crayon Motors Envy
|Rs. 58,307Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|75-80 km
|-
|250 W
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|EnvyVSQC1
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|EnvyVSMagnus Grand
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|EnvyVSReo
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|EnvyVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|EnvyVSMagnus Neo
|Hero Electric Optima
|Rs. 83,300Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|102 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|135 km
|6 Hours 50 Minutes
|1.2 kW
|EnvyVSOptima
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56-1.8 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|55-80 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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