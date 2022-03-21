HT Auto
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Specifications

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy starting price is Rs. 53,000 in India. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy is available in 2 variant and
53,000 - 65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Specs

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Crayon Envy starts at Rs. 53,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Crayon Motors Crayon Envy sits in the Electric Bikes segment in

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Envy Lithium-ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1880 mm
Height
1120 mm
Width
710 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Geo Tagging, Reverse Assist, Aerodynamic Design
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Crayon Motors News

Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
21 Mar 2022
Crayon Motors Snow + electric scooter
Crayon Motors EVs will now come with roadside assistance
26 Apr 2022
Crayon Motors' electric scooter Snow+
This low-speed e-scooter from Indian start-up features GPS, anti-theft tech
8 Feb 2022
View all
 

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Variants & Price List

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy price starts at ₹ 53,000 and goes upto ₹ 65,000 (Ex-showroom). Crayon Motors Crayon Envy comes in 2 variants. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy top variant price is ₹ 65,000.

Envy VRLA
53,000*
250 W
Envy Lithium-ion
65,000*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

