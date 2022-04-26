HT Auto
Crayon Motors EVs will now come with roadside assistance 

Crayon Motors and Global Assure have partnered to start an RSA facility to serve their customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 09:00 PM
Electric two-wheeler maker Crayon Motors announced on Tuesday that it is introducing a road assistance feature for its entire Crayon electric vehicles lineup. To implement this service in its EVs, Crayon has partnered with Global Assure, a health, wellness, and travel service provider. All the electric vehicles dispatched from the company's facility from March 10 onwards will offer this feature, shared the electric two-wheeler company. Crayon informed other users can purchase this RSA at a nominal cost from their nearest dealer.

With this feature, Crayon Motors will provide EV owners with 24x7 assistance. The association will provide phone breakdown support, spare key arrangements, tyre changes, ambulance assistance, message relay to friends and family, towing in the event of a breakdown, and so on. The company shared customers can contact the toll-free number to avail the service. To use the RSA services, Crayon Motors informed dealers as well as customers must register their vehicles with the brand as soon as they purchase them.

(Also read | Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price)

Co-founder and Director of Crayon Motors Mayank Jain said the company is delighted with this partnership and to bring in this new feature. “As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful & seamless EV adoption, such as service, support network, and roadside assistance network, among other things. Crayon Motors is establishing EV-specific RSA by utilising its current network. Our objective has always been to provide an extraordinary level of service so that every client is taken care of both before and after they purchase a vehicle," added Jain.

Head-Strategic Alliances, Global Assure, Rohit Gupta said the company is committed to making electric mobility successful in the country. “Crayon Motors is a premium EV two-wheeler brand, and Global Assure is happy to be chosen as their partner for RSA to serve their customers," added Gupta.

 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 09:00 PM IST
TAGS: Crayon Motors EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Electric scooter
