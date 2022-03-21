Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter comes in four color options - White, Black, Blue, and Silver.
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter
Electric vehicle startup Crayon Motors has launched its second low-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. Called Envy, the e-scooter has been priced at ₹64,000 and comes with features such as spacious boot space and a keyless start system. Crayon Envy will be made available at more than 100 retail locations across the country.
The low-speed electric scooter comes in four color options - White, Black, Blue, and Silver. It comes with a 24-month warranty on its Motor and Controller.
