Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price

Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter comes in four color options - White, Black, Blue, and Silver.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 03:39 PM
Electric vehicle startup Crayon Motors has launched its second low-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. Called Envy, the e-scooter has been priced at 64,000 and comes with features such as spacious boot space and a keyless start system. Crayon Envy will be made available at more than 100 retail locations across the country.

The low-speed electric scooter comes in four color options - White, Black, Blue, and Silver. It comes with a 24-month warranty on its Motor and Controller. 

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 03:39 PM IST
TAGS: Crayon Motors
