Home Two-wheelers This low-speed e-scooter from Indian start-up features GPS, anti-theft tech

Electric scooter Snow+ will offer a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:29 PM
Crayon Motors' electric scooter Snow+ (Crayon Motors)
Crayon Motors' electric scooter Snow+ (Crayon Motors)

Startup electric two-wheeler manufacturer Crayon Motors launched its low-speed electric scooter Snow+ on Tuesday at 64,000. Electric scooter Snow+ has been designed for light mobility as it comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor, said the company. The EV will come with a two-year warranty.

The e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and hence users of this EV don't need a driving license or registration. The scooter comes with 155 mm ground clearance and is enabled with additional features such as USB charging for mobile, central locking and anti-theft, and navigation (GPS) along with a digital speedometer. The electric scooter also comes with a large boot space which the company claims could also be ideal for last-mile delivery applications. The electric scooter will come in three colours - Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super White.

(Also read | AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh)

Crayon Motors Co-founder and Director Mayank Jain said low-speed electric two-wheelers are a reasonable purchase for riders' daily commutes within the city. “We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. Customers' expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss," he said.

Having launched its debut product, Crayon Motors also highlighted that it has plans of progressing towards high-speed electric mobility options. It stated it will announce two new high-speed models by the end of the month.

(Also read | India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover)

The Snow+ will be available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among others, for now.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 03:27 PM IST
TAGS: Crayon Motors e-sccoter electric scooter EVs Electric vehicles electric mobility EV Snow+ Crayon Motors Snow+
