Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Specifications

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez starting price is Rs. 48,000 in India. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez is available in 2 variant and
48,000 - 58,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Specs

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Crayon Zeez starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez sits in the Electric Bikes segment in

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zeez Lithium-ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1100 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1830 mm
Width
710 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Geo Tagging
Clock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Crayon Motors News

Crayon Motors Snow + electric scooter
Crayon Motors EVs will now come with roadside assistance
26 Apr 2022
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
21 Mar 2022
Crayon Motors' electric scooter Snow+
This low-speed e-scooter from Indian start-up features GPS, anti-theft tech
8 Feb 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Variants & Price List

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez price starts at ₹ 48,000 and goes upto ₹ 58,000 (Ex-showroom). Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez comes in 2 variants. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez top variant price is ₹ 58,000.

Zeez VRLA
48,000*
250 W
Zeez Lithium-ion
58,000*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

