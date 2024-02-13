HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched At 11.83 Lakh. Check What's New

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
  • Triumph Scrambler 1200X uses a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph's most recent launch for the Indian market was the Scrambler 400 X which received a very good response. Now, the brand has launched the biggest scrambler that they have in their portfolio in India. It is the Scrambler 1200 X and it starts at 11.83 lakh ex-showroom for the Sapphire Black colour scheme. The Carnival Red and Ash Grey are priced at 12.13 lakh ex-showroom.

Powering the 1200 X is a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It puts out 89 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4,250 rpm. It gets ride-by-wire and fuel injection. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

The seat height measures 820 mm which is lower than the XC version. Moreover, the seat height can further drop to 795 mm because it is now adjustable. This makes the motorcycle more accessible to shorter riders. Speaking of accessibility, the Scrambler 1200 X weighs 228 kg which should be manageable for most of the riders once they get used to the weight.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
1200 cc
₹ 11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079.0 cc 299 Kmph 19.0 kmpl
₹ 10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Moto Guzzi V9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9
853.0 cc 201 Kmph 18.0 kmpl
₹ 14 Lakhs
View Details
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
398.15 cc 150 Kmph 34 kmpl
₹ 2.63 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
900.0 cc 175 Kmph 26.0 kmpl
₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
155.0 cc 130 kmph 56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The tubular frame is suspended Marzocchi non-adjustable USD forks in the front with 170 mm of wheel travel whereas at the rear, there is a twin Marzocchi shocks with pre-load adjustability and 170 mm of wheel travel.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?

Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front with two-piston Nissin axial calipers and a 255 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston floating Nissin caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is IMU-enabled.

The front wheel measures 21 inches whereas the rear one is a 17-inch unit. Triumph uses tubeless spoked wheels which means there are tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 90/90 whereas the rear one is a 150/70 unit. The instrument cluster on the Scrambler 1200 X looks similar to the one found on the 660 cc motorcycles. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and there are five riding modes on offer as well.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Scrambler Triumph Triumph India. Scrambler Scrambler 1200 X

