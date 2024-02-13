Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new

Triumph's most recent launch for the Indian market was the Scrambler 400 X which received a very good response. Now, the brand has launched the biggest scrambler that they have in their portfolio in India. It is the Scrambler 1200 X and it starts at ₹11.83 lakh ex-showroom for the Sapphire Black colour scheme. The Carnival Red and Ash Grey are priced at ₹12.13 lakh ex-showroom.

Powering the 1200 X is a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It puts out 89 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4,250 rpm. It gets ride-by-wire and fuel injection. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

The seat height measures 820 mm which is lower than the XC version. Moreover, the seat height can further drop to 795 mm because it is now adjustable. This makes the motorcycle more accessible to shorter riders. Speaking of accessibility, the Scrambler 1200 X weighs 228 kg which should be manageable for most of the riders once they get used to the weight.

The tubular frame is suspended Marzocchi non-adjustable USD forks in the front with 170 mm of wheel travel whereas at the rear, there is a twin Marzocchi shocks with pre-load adjustability and 170 mm of wheel travel.

Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front with two-piston Nissin axial calipers and a 255 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston floating Nissin caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is IMU-enabled.

The front wheel measures 21 inches whereas the rear one is a 17-inch unit. Triumph uses tubeless spoked wheels which means there are tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 90/90 whereas the rear one is a 150/70 unit. The instrument cluster on the Scrambler 1200 X looks similar to the one found on the 660 cc motorcycles. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and there are five riding modes on offer as well.

