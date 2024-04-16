HT Auto
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition launched in India. Check out the price

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2024, 21:54 PM
  • The new Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition brings a host of cosmetic upgrades over the standard model and priced at a premium of 80,000.
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition
The Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition gets special treatment with the V-shaped decals, black cowl, gold anodised drive chain adjuster and more
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition in India, commemorating 25 years of the legendary superbike. The new Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is priced at 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings a host of cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. Compared to the standard Hayabusa, the new 25th Anniversary Edition is about 80,000 more expensive.

Compared to the standard model, the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition gets a gold anodised drive chain adjuster and font brake disc inner rotor. It also gets 25th-anniversary logo engravings on the muffler body and the Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain. The bike also gets a 3D Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank, special V-shaped decals, and a single-seat cowl as standard equipment with the special edition.

Also Read : Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition unveiled globally, looks more striking than ever.

Power on the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition comes from the same 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine tuned for 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Hayabusa is equipped with a host of electronic aids including the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that brings traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike

Commenting on the launch, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “The Suzuki Hayabusa has been an icon of speed, style, and innovation for more than 25 years. With the launch of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition, we commemorate this remarkable journey and reaffirm our commitment to delivering motorcycles that engage with riders around the world. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continued love and support that has fuelled the success of this motorcycle over the years."

The special edition Suzuki Hayabusa pays homage to 25 years of the peregrine falcon that set new benchmarks with its arrival in 1998. The Hayabusa needs no introduction in India, often the object of dreams for many motorcycle enthusiasts and remains an icon even in its latest generation, which has been around since 2021. Suzuki Motorcycle India began local assembly of the Hayabusa in India in 2016, given the huge demand and India was one of the last markets where the second-generation model remained still in production.

Suzuki Hayabusa Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Suzuki Motorcycle India Hayabusa

