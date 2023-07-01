HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Unveils The 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, Looks More Striking Than Ever

Suzuki unveils the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, looks more striking than ever

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the 25th-anniversary edition of their Hayabusa. The Hayabusa has always been an iconic motorcycle. When it was launched in India back in 2021, all the units were sold out in just 2 days. The Hayabusa was first unveiled in 1998 and Suzuki achieved accumulated production of 2,00,000 units in 2022.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 17:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.
Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.

For its 25th year anniversary, Suzuki has introduced a new orange and black colour scheme that looks striking. The motorcycle gets a 25th-anniversary glass enamel emblem on the fuel tank, black moulding on the cowl, a V-shaped decal, a Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain, a 25th-anniversary logo on the muffler, gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster and there is a single-seat cowl as standard equipment with V-shaped decal.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President said, “The Hayabusa series has been a flagship model representing Suzuki, and has fans all over the world. We would like to express our deepest gratitude that this model is able to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and that it has been continuously loved by everyone for this long. I have personally test ridden the prototype of the current third generation model, and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can present to you the best model to date. The Hayabusa will never stop its evolution. We ask for your continued love and support."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
₹ 13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Moto Guzzi V9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki V-strom 1050 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-strom 1050
₹14.4 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Te-1 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Te-1
₹15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Moto Guzzi V85 Tt (HT Auto photo)
Moto Guzzi V85 Tt
₹15.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 R
1254 cc
₹ 15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

It seems like there will be no mechanical changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary edition. It continues to come with a 1,340 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a quickshifter.

There are gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster on the motorcycle.
There are gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster on the motorcycle.
There are gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster on the motorcycle.
There are gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster on the motorcycle.

In India, the Hayabusa recently got a price hike of 49,000 because it was updated to comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms that were implemented. It is now priced at 16.90 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from this, the motorcycle got two new colour schemes - Metallic Thunder Gray/ Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue/ Pearl Brilliant White. These new colours were already on sale in the global market and replaced the colours that were on sale previously in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2023, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Motor Corporation Suzuki Hayabusa

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city