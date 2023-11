Tiger 1200 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer in Delhi is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs. It offers many Tiger 1200 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer in Delhi is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Traction Control, Adjustable Windscreen, Passenger Footrest, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder ...Read MoreRead Less