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Tiger 1200PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Tiger 1200 Right Side View
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Front View
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Engine
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Brake View
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Tyre View
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Fuel Tank
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
21.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Key Specs
Engine1160 cc
View all Tiger 1200 specs and features

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Prices

The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro, is listed at ₹21.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Mileage

All variants of the Tiger 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Colours

The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro is available in 6 colour options: Carnival Red, Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Matt Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White.

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Engine and Transmission

The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro is powered by a 1160 cc engine.

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiger 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs.

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Specs & Features

The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Price

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro

₹21.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,38,990
RTO
1,55,119
Insurance
48,268
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,42,377
EMI@46,048/mo
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1560 mm
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Height
1436 - 1497 mm
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm
Width
849 - 982 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
282 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
360 km
Max Speed
220 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1160 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V/ 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro EMI
EMI41,443 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,28,139
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,28,139
Interest Amount
5,58,455
Payable Amount
24,86,594

Triumph Tiger 1200 other Variants

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

₹22.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,79,000
RTO
1,66,320
Insurance
50,465
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,95,785
EMI@49,345/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer

₹23.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,88,990
RTO
1,67,119
Insurance
50,622
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,06,731
EMI@49,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer

₹24.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,88,990
RTO
1,75,119
Insurance
52,192
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,16,301
EMI@51,936/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triumph Tiger 1200 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsPan America 1250
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsDesertX
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsR 1250 RT
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
Tiger 1200vsHayabusa

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