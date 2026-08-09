In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|150 PS PS