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Multistrada V4PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Multistrada V4 Front Left View
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Front View
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rear Left View
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Engine View
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Ducati Multistrada V4 STD

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27.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
View all Multistrada V4 specs and features

Multistrada V4 STD

Multistrada V4 STD Prices

The Multistrada V4 STD, is listed at ₹27.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Multistrada V4 STD Mileage

All variants of the Multistrada V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Multistrada V4 STD Colours

The Multistrada V4 STD is available in 4 colour options: Aviator Grey Spoked Wheels, Black, Red, Red Spoked Wheels.

Multistrada V4 STD Engine and Transmission

The Multistrada V4 STD is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Multistrada V4 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Multistrada V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW K 1600 GTL priced ₹35.62 Lakhs.

Multistrada V4 STD Specs & Features

The Multistrada V4 STD has Riding Modes, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Ducati Multistrada V4 STD Price

Multistrada V4 STD

₹27.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
24,56,300
RTO
1,96,504
Insurance
56,387
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,09,191
EMI@58,231/mo
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Ducati Multistrada V4 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22 L
Length
2301 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Height
1520 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
1020 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
330 km
Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes, Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ducati Multistrada V4 STD EMI
EMI52,408 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,38,271
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,38,271
Interest Amount
7,06,206
Payable Amount
31,44,477

Ducati Multistrada V4 other Variants

Multistrada V4 Rally

₹32.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,72,000
RTO
2,37,760
Insurance
64,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,74,240
EMI@70,376/mo
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Close

Multistrada V4 Rally Red

₹32.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,72,000
RTO
2,37,760
Insurance
64,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,74,240
EMI@70,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 Rally Black

₹33.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
30,02,000
RTO
2,40,160
Insurance
64,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,07,111
EMI@71,083/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 S Grey

₹33.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
30,61,300
RTO
2,44,904
Insurance
65,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,72,086
EMI@72,479/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 S

₹33.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
30,61,300
RTO
2,44,904
Insurance
65,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,72,086
EMI@72,479/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

₹34.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
31,76,200
RTO
2,54,096
Insurance
67,685
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,97,981
EMI@75,185/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 RS

₹47.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
43,46,700
RTO
3,47,736
Insurance
86,055
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,80,491
EMI@1,02,751/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ducati Multistrada V4 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsPan America 1250
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsK 1600 GTL
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsR 1300 GS Adventure
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsR 1250 RT
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsHeritage Classic [2024]

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