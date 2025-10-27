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Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Tiger 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1160 cc
Power115.56 PS150 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L20 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm850 - 870 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
890 cc1160 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet MultiplateHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
96 mm90.0 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,EnduroRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50821,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00019,38,990
RTO
1,51,0401,55,119
Insurance
47,46848,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84746,048

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