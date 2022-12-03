HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers “let The Rides Begin” Announces Actor Amit Sadh With His New Triumph Tiger 1200

“Let the rides begin” announces actor Amit Sadh with his new Triumph Tiger 1200

Actor Amit Sadh is known for a wide variety of roles right from stint on television, to films like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Gold and Sarkar 3, to his latest innings on OTT with shows like Breathe, Avrodh Jeet Ki Zid and more. But the actor is also an avid biker himself and has owned a number of premium motorcycles over the years. Levelling up, the 39-year-old is now ready to hit the trails with his newest possession, the Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle, which was recently delivered to him.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 14:40 PM
Amit Sadh shared his newest prized possession, the Triumph Tiger 1200 on Instagram (Instagram/Amit Sadh)
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 range breaks cover: What makes it special

Amit Sadh took to social media platform Instagram to share his newest ride while reiterating his love for “making movies and riding." He also thanked Triumph Motorcycles India head, Shoeb Farooq as well as the brand’s team for making the purchase experience seamless. Sadh has been associated with Triumph on a number of occasions in the past and has also owned other motorcycles from the manufacturer.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is the brand’s flagship adventure tourer and was launched in India in May this year. The top-spec Tiger is completely developed from the ground up right from the engine to the chassis. The bike is nearly 25 kg lighter than its predecessor and draws power from a newly developed 1,160 cc in-line three-cylinder T-plane engine that churns out 147 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter. The Tiger 1200 gets a shaft-drive that sends power to the rear wheel, which also makes it virtually maintenance-free in the long term.

The new Tiger 1200 Rally family of bikes get a wheel combination of 21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels
The Triumph Tiger 1200 is big on electronics and the feature list packs a 7-inch TFT display for instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, TPMS, electronically-adjustable suspension, six riding modes, and more. Safety aids include hill hold control, cornering ABS, radar system with blind spot detection and lane change warning, heated grips and keyless operation.

The new Tiger 1200 is available in a number of variants with the GT range being more road-biased, while the Rally variants are more intended for the trails. One of the obvious differences are the fuel tank capacities with the former getting a 20-litre unit, while the latter gets a 30-litre fuel tank. Prices for the Triumph Tiger 1200 begin from 19.19 lakh for the base GT Pro trim, going up to 21.69 lakh for the Explorer version. All prices are ex-showroom India.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 14:40 PM IST
TAGS: amit sadh triumph tiger 1200 triumph motorcycles bollywood celebrity cars
