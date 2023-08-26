Triumph Tiger 1200 can now lower ride height automatically. Check it out

Triumph has announced that they have developed a new Active Preload Reduction for the Tiger 1200. It will reduce rear suspension preload as the motorcycle slows down. The ride height will be decreased by up to 20 mm which is quite decent for an adventure tourer motorcycle because they tend to have high seat heights.

For the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer there are currently two seat height settings – 850- mm and 870 mm, while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, these are 875 mm and 895 mm. Through the accessory-fit low seat option, riders are already able to lower the seat position by an additional 20 mm, which reduces the seat height to 830 mm on the GT family and 855 mm on the Rally family of Tiger motorcycles. The customers would just need to press and hold the ‘Home’ button for one second and the preload will drop to a minimum automatically.

Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “This new feature can be enabled on the fly, lowering the centre of gravity at slower speeds, making it even more accessible, offering riders more confidence at slow speeds and better contact with the ground as they come to stop.

More recently, Triumph introduced its most affordable motorcycle. It is called the Speed 400 and the manufacturer has started the deliveries to the customers. The Speed 400 is available only in one variant, it is priced at ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom.

Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 39 bhp and 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The next launch to come from Triumph will be the Scrambler 400. The launch is expected to happen in October. It will also use the same engine and chassis but the suspension and wheels will be different. There will be a few changes to the styling as well.

