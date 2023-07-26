Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced that the first lot of Triumph Speed 400 has been rolled out of its new Chakan plant facility in Pune. The deliveries of the motorcycles will start by the end of this month. The Speed 400 was unveiled alongside the Scrambler 400 X on June 27th in London and they gathered a lot of attention. However, the icing on the cake was the introductory price of ₹2.23 lakh which now has been increased to ₹2.33 lakh as the prices are no longer introductory. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Speed 400 uses a new engine that belongs to Triumph's new TR series. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl.

Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in Apollo or MRF-sourced tyres.

The feature-set on offer is not very long but it comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen that can show various information. Apart from this, the motorcycle features switchable traction control, all LED lighting, an immobilizer and a ride-by-wire throttle.

Then there is the Scrambler 400 X which also shared the underpinnings with the Speed 400. It will launch in October andTriumph has not announced the price of the motorcycle yet. However, it is expected to be priced at around ₹2.5 lakh ex-showroom.

