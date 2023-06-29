Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: What are the differences?

HT Auto
After a long wait, Triumph has finally unveiled its new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. Both motorcycles will be built by Bajaj Auto and will be showcased on July 5th in India. Triumph has already started accepting pre-bookings for both motorcycles online. Despite using the same, there are a few differences between the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400. Here are the differences.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 10:07 AM
Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings. However, there are a few differences.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Suspension hardware

Both motorcycles use 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. The difference is between the suspension travel. The Speed 400 has 140 mm and 130 mm of travel in the front and rear respectively. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400 X has 150 mm of suspension travel at both ends.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Braking hardware

Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front on the Speed 400 whereas the Scrambler 400 X uses a larger 320 mm disc in the front. At the rear, both motorcycles use a 230 mm disc.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Wheel size and ABS

The Speed 400 is a roadster so it gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Whereas, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Triumph is offering switchable ABS on the Scrambler 400 X which makes sense as the motorcycle can go off-road.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Dimensions

The Scrambler 400 X is slightly larger than the Speed 400. The Scrambler 400 X has a wheelbase of 1,418 mm whereas the Speed 400 measures 1,377 mm. The seat height of the Scrambler is larger at 835 mm whereas the Speed 400 has a seat height of 790 mm. Then there is the weight, the Scrambler 400 X is 9 kg heavier than the Speed 400.

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Tyres

The Scrambler 400 X uses Metzeler Karoo Street dual-purpose tyres whereas the Speed 400 is running on Metzeler Sportec M9RR road-biased tyres.

Watch: India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Other differences

There are some other differences between the motorcycles as well. The Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, radiator guard, sump guard, handguards, handlebar brace and a longer front mudguard.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: roadster Scrambler Triumph India Scrambler 400 X Speed 400

