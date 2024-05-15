2024 Honda CBR650R design patent filed in India. Will it launch soon?

Last year, Honda launched the new CBR650R in the global market. Now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have filed design trademarks for new premium motorcycles. One such motorcycle is the CBR650R. The motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for quite some time now. However, the design trademark that has now been filed is for the new 2024 version which made its debut last year in the global market.

For 2024, Honda is also offering the CBR650R with its e-clutch technology. However, it is not confirmed whether this would make its way to the Indian

It is important to note that filing a design trademark does not mean that the launch of the vehicle is confirmed. Sometimes the manufacturers want to protect the design so they file a trademark for it so that no other company can use it. Having said that, the CBR650R is already on sale in the Indian market so yes there are chances that Honda will replace the current model with the newer one in the coming months.

The 2024 Honda CBR650 uses a 649 cc engine. It puts out 93 bhp and 63 Nm.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda CBR650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 23.0 kmpl 23.0 kmpl ₹ 7.70 - 8.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Z900 948.0 cc 948.0 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 9.20 Lakhs Compare Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Benelli TNT 600 600.0 cc 600.0 cc 19.0 kmpl 19.0 kmpl ₹ 6.20 - 7 Lakhs View Details Honda CB650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers Suzuki V-Strom 650XT 645.0 cc 645.0 cc 25.2 kmpl 25.2 kmpl ₹ 8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Powering the 2024 Honda CBR650R is a liquid-cooled, 649 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that puts out 93 bhp of max power at 12,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 20.4 kmpl and with a fuel tank of 15.4 litres, Honda claims a range of over 300 km on a single tank. The brand has also added its E-Clutch technology to the motorcycle. However, it is not known whether the E-Clutch version will go on sale in India or not.

Also Read : Honda CB1000 Hornet design patented in India. Will it launch soon?

The Japanese manufacturer is using a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

First Published Date: