2024 Honda CBR650R design patent filed in India. Will it launch soon?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 09:15 AM
For 2024, Honda is also offering the CBR650R with its e-clutch technology. However, it is not confirmed whether this would make its way to the Indian
2024 Honda CBR650R
The 2024 Honda CBR650R gets a revised styling over the previous model. Hence, it looks sharper and meaner.
Last year, Honda launched the new CBR650R in the global market. Now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have filed design trademarks for new premium motorcycles. One such motorcycle is the CBR650R. The motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for quite some time now. However, the design trademark that has now been filed is for the new 2024 version which made its debut last year in the global market.

It is important to note that filing a design trademark does not mean that the launch of the vehicle is confirmed. Sometimes the manufacturers want to protect the design so they file a trademark for it so that no other company can use it. Having said that, the CBR650R is already on sale in the Indian market so yes there are chances that Honda will replace the current model with the newer one in the coming months.

2024 Honda CBR650
The 2024 Honda CBR650 uses a 649 cc engine. It puts out 93 bhp and 63 Nm.
Powering the 2024 Honda CBR650R is a liquid-cooled, 649 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that puts out 93 bhp of max power at 12,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 20.4 kmpl and with a fuel tank of 15.4 litres, Honda claims a range of over 300 km on a single tank. The brand has also added its E-Clutch technology to the motorcycle. However, it is not known whether the E-Clutch version will go on sale in India or not.

Also Read : Honda CB1000 Hornet design patented in India. Will it launch soon?

The Japanese manufacturer is using a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST
TAGS: Indian CBR650R Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CBR650R 2024 CBR650R

