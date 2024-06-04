Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants explained

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been on sale for nearly two years now and the brand’s entry-level offering has been a blockbuster hit not just in India but in other markets as well. The Hunter 350 comes at a delectable price tag starting from ₹1.50 lakh, going up to ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hunter 350 makes for a tempting buy for those looking to own their first premium offering in the modern-classic space. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in two variants - Retro and Metro. So, which one should you buy? We break it down for you.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine Specifications

Both variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 share the same underpinnings. The bike draws power from the 349 cc single-cylinder, twin-valve engine tuned for 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The Hunter is lighter than its siblings by 14 kg, which makes it a peppier option to choose over the traditional Classic 350 and Meteor 350. Royal Enfield also claims that the fuel and ignition maps have been tweaked on the Hunter. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. However, beyond the mechanicals, here’s what’s different about the Hunter Retro vs Hunter Metro.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most accessible offering from the manufacturer

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Instrument cluster

The RE Hunter 350 Retro gets a basic analogue instrument console with a small digital readout, against the Hunter 350 Metro’s slightly fancier instrument console that gets a larger digital display. The unit has been borrowed from the RE Scram 411 and Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Taillight and Grab Rail

The Hunter 350 Metro variant gets an LED taillight with round indicators, which is missing on the entry-level Retro variant. The latter packs the more basic halogen taillight with rectangular turn indicators. The Metro also gets a sleek and stylish grab rail, while the Retro features a rudimentary tubular grab rail.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Wheels and Tyres

Both variants come running with 17-inch wheels. However, the Hunter 350 Retro gets wire-spoked wheels with a 110/80 section tyre at the front and a narrower 120/80 section tyre at the rear. The Metro variant gets alloy wheels instead and benefits from tubeless tyres, which are wider with a 110/70 section unit at the front and a 140/70 section unit at the rear.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Brakes

The entry-spec Hunter 350 Retro gets a front disc and rear drum brake setup with single-channel ABS as standard. Meanwhile, the Hunter 350 Metro gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Colours

The Hunter Retro can be had in the monotone Factory Black colour option, while the Metro variant gets monotone and dual-tone colour options with different graphics on the fuel tank.

