2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Hits and misses

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift at a starting price of ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) as it renews rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Tiago among others in the segment. The role of the new generation Swift hatchback, launched in India last month, will be crucial in Maruti Suzuki's efforts to revive the small car segment. Immensely popular among Indian car buyers, the Swift has arrived in a new look and new set of engine and features to attract the younger generation. Here is a quick look at some of the pros and cons of the new Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: New engine, but less powerful

The biggest change that the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with lies under its hood. The carmaker has replaced the old generation K12 engine with the new Z Series unit with similar 1.2-litre displacement. The new engine, as Maruti promises, is more tuned to offer better fuel efficiency. According to the ARAI mileage tests, the automatic variant of the new Swift can offer up to 25.75 kmpl of fuel efficiency. It is one of the best certified mileage in a car at this price point.

The new engine also comes with its set of disadvantages as well. Though the size of the engine has not changed, it is not as peppy as the outgoing K Series engine. The new engine is capable of generating 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque, which is around 8 bhp less powerful and nearly similar in terms of torque output. It is a small change as far as performance in real world goes when one considers the amount of money one can save on fuel. But this may not be music to someone who loved the peppier version of the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Hybrid or CNG - what makes more sense?

The carmaker has not yet officially announced whether a CNG version of the new Swift will arrive anytime soon. However, it is more likely that Maruti will not introduce the mild-hybrid version of the hatchback, introduced in global markets earlier, in India too. The global-spec Swift which gets hybrid powertrain mated to the Z Series engine, could see the cost of the car go up in Indian markets. Since the earlier Swift models came with CNG technology, expect the carmaker to add CNG kit to the new generation model in coming days to offer a more fuel-efficient version.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Feature-loaded, but lacks a few key ones

Maruti Suzuki has added several new features inside the new Swift to make it more appealing to the new generation buyers looking for creature comfort in their cars. For instance, the infotainment screen is now larger in size, measuring 9 inches. The interface is the same seen in all latest Maruti Suzuki cars. It is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and can be paired wirelessly. The Swift also offers wireless charging pad, a common feature in cars these days. Among others are a 4.2-inch MID semi-digital display, automatic climate control, 40 connected car features and more.

The Swift does not offer features like 360 degree camera or Head-up Display, something its bigger siblings Baleno and Fronx offer. These two features have not been included to keep the price of the Swift closer to the older generation model's cost. However, some of the essential features missing inside Swift includes tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Buyers will have to go for after-market installation of this feature which Maruti offers as an official accessory.

The backseat of the Swift also does not offer enough comfort for the rear passengers. The smaller windows do not help to increase roominess of the car while smaller seat does not offer ample thigh support. The backseat also does not offer armrest.

