Made in India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X make global debut; challenge Royal Enfield

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its most affordable bikes yet with the global debut of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. The new Triumph Speed 400 takes cues from the bigger Speed Twin 900 and 1200, while the Triumph Scrambler 400 X borrows design cues from the larger Scrambler 900 and 1200. The bikes have been developed in collaboration with India’s Bajaj Auto and will be built by the latter at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.

The made-in-India Triumphs are global models which will be exported overseas. The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use a newly-developed single-engine platform aimed to cater to riders looking at their first big motorcycle. Both modern-classics have been designed in Hinckley, UK, home to the iconic British brand. The motorcycles use a 398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder Euro5-compliant motor that’s tuned for 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine gets concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins.

The new TR-Series engine has been named to celebrate the historic Triumph ‘Trophy’ bloodline, which traces its roots to the racing singles used in the early twentieth century, especially in the Six Day Trial offroad competition. Triumph says the crankshaft has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia and improve low-speed ride-ability. The motor gets DLC coatings to reduce friction while the company says it's designed to be free-revving and tractable.

The new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are built on a new frame with a bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminium swingar. Suspension duties are handled by big piston 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. On the Speed 400, braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc with braided lines with four-piston radial calipers. The Scrambler 400 X, meanwhile, uses a larger 320 mm front disc brake. Both bikes are relatively light and tip the scales at 170 kg (Speed 400) and 179 kg (Scrambler 400 X). The seat height stands at 790 mm on the Speed and a taller 835 mm on the Scrambler.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, and larger 19-inch front wheel, along with wider handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces. In comparison, the Speed 400 uses 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. The riding posture on both bikes is very different with the Speed 400 being more comfortable while the Scrambler 400 X is more upright. Triumph says the slender waistline makes it accessible to riders of all sizes.

On the design front, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X mimic their bigger siblings in almost every way with the sculpted fuel tanks and engine casing. Triumph says the quality levels are on par with bigger models from the manufacturer. Visual highlights include the black powder-coated engine casings, gold-finished anodised forks and high-quality paint schemes. Speaking of which, the Speed 400 gets the two-tone treatment and can be had in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black. The Scrambler 400 X further gets protection for the LED headlamp, radiator and sump guard, handguards, a handlebar brace with pad, and a longer front mudguard. The Scrambler is offered in three colours - Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black; and Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come equipped with ride-by-wire throttle from Bosch. There’s a switchable traction control system along with dual-channel ABS, which can also be turned off on the scrambler when going off-road. Both bikes get a digital instrument console with an LCD screen but there’s no Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X arrive in India as early as July 5, 2023. India is the first market to get the motorcycles and prices will be announced on the same day. Triumph’s new modern classics are here to challenge Royal Enfield, which clearly dominates the market at the moment. The Speed 400 will also lock horns with the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 which is scheduled for launch on July 4, 2023.

