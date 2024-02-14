Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 32.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 32.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Springfield Dark Horse dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Springfield Dark Horse is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ducati Multistrada V4 which starts at Rs. 18.99 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD BS6 ₹ 32.88 Lakhs