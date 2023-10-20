2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the 2023 Shine 125 earlier this year and one of the most popular-selling 125 cc two-wheelers in the country received important updates. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is a no-frills offering that continues to appeal to the masses even after a decade and a half of sales. With the latest update, the motorcycle now meets the latest emission standards.

More recently, Honda sold over 30 lakh Shine models in Western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. Out of the 30 lakh units, 20 lakh vehicles were sold in Maharashtra itself. The Shine name has been so popular for Honda 2Wheelers India that when the company entered the 100 cc commuter segment, it decided to bring the same familiarity in design and name to its latest motorcycle. So, what makes it so popular and should you get one this festive season? Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Honda Shine 125.

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 gets an updated engine that now meets the BS6 Phase 2 norms bringing an OBD2 device for detecting emissions in real-time, while the engine itself will be able to run on ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent, whenever it will be available in the market. The engine itself remains the same in terms of power output. The 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine develops 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 gets a three-year standard warranty and seven-year extended warranty (optional) bringing the total coverage up to 10 years

This motor is known for its superior reliability and fuel efficiency, which translates to a low cost of ownership on the Shine 125. This, along with the universally appealing design language has earned the Shine 125 strong goodwill in the market. Honda has updated the model from time to time and the latest iteration comes equipped with features like an ACG silent starter, a sealed chain, and an external fuel pump, all of which make it easier to service.

Other features include an analogue speedometer, 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, side-stand cut-off and a fuel gauge. The bike also gets a Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard for more effective braking without the risk of locking up the rear wheels. Furthermore, the bike gets a halogen headlamp and bulb-type taillight.

The Honda Shine 125 is available in five colour options - Black, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey. All colours come with body graphics on the fuel tank, side panels and tail section. Prices for the Shine 125 start from ₹79,800 for the drum brake variant, going up to ₹83,800 for the disc brake variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Honda is offering a three-year warranty as standard while an extended warranty of up to seven years is also available, taking the total coverage to 10 years.

